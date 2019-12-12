|
|
|
MORRIS Mrs Carolyn
(née Dunn) Letterston, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Sadly after a long illness Carolyn died peacefully at the local hospital on Thursday 5th December 2019.
Carolyn, formerly of Garden House, Rock, was dearly loved by her family and many friends and fondly remembered by all those who knew her at Rock and Rennington villages.
It was Carolyn's fervent wish that her final resting place be at
Rock Village Church alongside
her parents Jack and Peggy
and other family members.
Cremation will take place at Narberth, Pembrokeshire on Wednesday 18th December,
with a memorial service and interment of ashes to be held
at Rock Church at a later date.
Details of which will be announced in the local press in due course.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019