|
|
|
EARLE Brian
Alnwick The family of the Brian Earle
wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters
of condolence and donations
to Parkinson's UK.
Special thanks to all the staff
at Hillcrest Care Home for
all the kindness, care
and laughter shown to Dad.
Thanks to Rev. Paul Scott
for a comforting service and
to Roy Davison and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Alnwick
for funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019