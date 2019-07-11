Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00
Cowpen Crematorium
Brian Earle Notice
Earle Brian
Alnwick Peacefully on 8th July 2019,
aged 82 years.
Brian, beloved husband of the late Sylvia, loving dad of Sharon,
father-in-law of Adam,
dearly loved granda of Wayne and Tony, also great-granda to Theo.
Brian will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Cowpen Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Parkinson's U.K.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Fenkle Street, Alnwick,
Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 11, 2019
