Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:45
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Brand

Notice Condolences

Brian Brand Notice
Brand Christon Bank
formerly of
Stockton-on-Tees Peacefully on 31st May 2019,
aged 83 years, Brian.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
loving dad to Richard and Tracey also a devoted grandpa to Emily.
Brian will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation,
a donation box will at
the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick.
Telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.