|
|
|
Brand Christon Bank
formerly of
Stockton-on-Tees Peacefully on 31st May 2019,
aged 83 years, Brian.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
loving dad to Richard and Tracey also a devoted grandpa to Emily.
Brian will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation,
a donation box will at
the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick.
Telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More