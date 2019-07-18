Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Amble
Coquetdale Cottage
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0DA
01665 710 437
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:45
Cowpen Crematorium
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:45
St Cuthberts Parish Church
Amble
Billy Priest Notice
PRIEST Amble Passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home
on 11th July 2019, aged 88 years,
Billy, beloved husband
of the late Joyce,
dearly loved dad and granda.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

A committal service will be held
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 10.45am,
followed by a memorial service at
St Cuthberts Parish Church,
Amble at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu can be sent to
a charity of your own choice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Amble,
Tel: 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 18, 2019
