PRIEST Amble Passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home
on 11th July 2019, aged 88 years,
Billy, beloved husband
of the late Joyce,
dearly loved dad and granda.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A committal service will be held
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 10.45am,
followed by a memorial service at
St Cuthberts Parish Church,
Amble at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu can be sent to
a charity of your own choice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Amble,
Tel: 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 18, 2019