|
|
|
BARRON Bill
Ellingham Peacefully at home on
Thursday 17th October 2019,
Bill aged 69 years.
Dearly loved husband to Sheila, very special dad and granda to all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Maurice's Church, Ellingham on Saturday 26th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Hospice Care North, Northumberland
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet
at church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019