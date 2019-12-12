|
|
|
Taylor Betty Alnwick, formerly of Newcastle.
Peacefully on 3rd December 2019 after a short illness, aged 95 years.
Betty, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Pat and John, also a devoted grandma and great grandma who will be
greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Michael's Church, Alnwick, on Tuesday 17th December at 10.15am followed by cremation at
West Road Crematorium, Newcastle, at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick Telephone 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019