Forman Anne Elizabeth (née Fisher) Died peacefully 9th September at Swallows Meadow,
Shirley aged 86. Formerly of Waleric House, Alnmouth, Northumberland where she lived for over 50 years. Beloved wife of Dick (1926-2016), sister of Jane and Mytyl, treasured Mother of Ruth, Richard, Geoff and Tim,
loved Mother in Law of Sue, Meredith and Jules and adored by her 10 Grandchildren; Charlie, Tom, James, Hattie, Mair, Millie, Hannah, Jack, Aimee and Max, six Great Grandchildren; Georgie, Lydia, Wilf, Emanuel, Arthur and Ralph and seven Godchildren.
On Saturday 16th November there will be the private interment of Anne's ashes alongside Dick's in Alnmouth followed by a service of thanksgiving in St John the Baptist Church Alnmouth for Anne's wonderful life at 1.30pm where friends are welcome to join her family to celebrate her life and at a reception afterwards in the Village Golf Club. Family flowers only please with any donations to Alnmouth Church.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019