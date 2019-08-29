|
|
|
Bertram Angela
Embleton Peacefully in hospital
on 19th August, 2019, Angela,
aged 59 years.
Dear wife of the late Dave, special mam to Elaine, grandma to James, loving daughter to Sheila and sister to Neville.
Cremation to be held at
Cowpen Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd September
at 10.45 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton at 2 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Liver North
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet at the crematorium or church.
Bright clothes to be worn.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019