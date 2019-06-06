Home

A J Gascoigne & Son (Woodhorn Village, Ashington)
Woodhorn Village
Ashington, Northumberland NE63 9YA
01670 818351
Andrew Benson Notice
Benson Andrew
Formerly of Alnmouth Passed away after a long struggle on Thursday 30th May 2019
aged 39 years.
Andy, dearly loved by those close to him and a proud Father of Louie.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at Whitley Bay Crematorium on Friday
14th June at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mind, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
All welcome afterwards for refreshments at the premises
of A.J.Gascoigne & Son,
Hazelwood House, Woodhorn Village, Ashington NE63 9YA
Tel: 01670 818351.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 6, 2019
