Waugh Alice Mary Late of Morpeth.
After a short illness on
Thursday 5th December
aged 89 years, Alice (nee Lewin), beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mother of Pauline, Jacqueline and Margaret and mother-in-law of Marcus,
a loving grandmother and
great grandmother.

Dearly loved and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Aidan's RC Church, Ashington on Friday
20th December at 10am
followed by interment
in North Seaton Cemetery.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
