|
|
|
Easton Alfred (Alf)
(High Humbleton Wooler) Passed away on 28th August 2019, aged 84 years.
Alfred (Alf) much loved husband of the late Catherine, dearly loved dad of John and Jacqueline, father in law of Sylvia and Michael, loving granda and great granda, also a dear brother of Betty, Neil and Alison.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Cowpen Crematorium, Blyth on Thursday 12th September at 11.30 am. Friends please meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Great North Air Ambulance. A donation box will be available at the crematorium
Enquiries to A.J. Gascoigne & Son Tel 01670 818351
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019