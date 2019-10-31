|
|
|
JEFFREY Alexander
(Alec)
(Alnwick) Passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019, aged 73 years.
Alec, beloved husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Michelle and Ally, granda to Jordan, Demi and Courtney, father in law to
Chris and Garry.
Alec thought the world of
Claire, Cameron and Ben.
A celebration of Alec's life will be held at St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 5th November at 1:30pm following a private family cremation.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019