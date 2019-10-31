Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
13:30
St. Michael's Church
Alnwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Jeffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Jeffrey

Notice Condolences

Alexander Jeffrey Notice
JEFFREY Alexander
(Alec)
(Alnwick) Passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019, aged 73 years.
Alec, beloved husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Michelle and Ally, granda to Jordan, Demi and Courtney, father in law to
Chris and Garry.
Alec thought the world of
Claire, Cameron and Ben.
A celebration of Alec's life will be held at St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 5th November at 1:30pm following a private family cremation.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -