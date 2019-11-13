Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Directors
Garden Lodge
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HB
01665 510699
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Jeffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec Jeffrey

Notice

Alec Jeffrey Notice
JEFFREY Alec
(Alnwick) Margaret and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for all the many cards and letters of condolence, all the flowers and the generous donations received for Cancer Research UK, also Doctors and Staff of Alnwick Medical Group, Wansbeck Hospital and
Cramlington Hospital for all the care and attention given to Alec.
Special thanks to Alnwick Rugby Club and to Rev. Gerard Rundell for his comforting service and to Peter Townsend of Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -