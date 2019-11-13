|
|
|
JEFFREY Alec
(Alnwick) Margaret and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for all the many cards and letters of condolence, all the flowers and the generous donations received for Cancer Research UK, also Doctors and Staff of Alnwick Medical Group, Wansbeck Hospital and
Cramlington Hospital for all the care and attention given to Alec.
Special thanks to Alnwick Rugby Club and to Rev. Gerard Rundell for his comforting service and to Peter Townsend of Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019