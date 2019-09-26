|
|
|
ROBSON Alnwick
Formerly of Craster
Alan Died peacefully in Alnwick Hospital on 14th September 2019 surrounded by his family.
Alan, beloved husband of Kathleen, devoted father of Neil and Vanessa, proud grandfather of Olivia, Georgia, Holly and Angelina.
He will be great missed by family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Friday 27th September at 10.00pm at Holy Trinity Church, Embleton followed by a private interment.
No flowers please but donations welcomed, if desired for Ward 1, Alnwick Infirmary and the National Mission for Deep Sea Fishermen.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick.
Tel: 01665 602328
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019