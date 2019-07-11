|
SCOTT Ada The family of Ada would like to thank family and friends for cards and messages of condolence received at this sad time.
Neil Crichton (Alnwick) CPN, Andrew Bradbury, (Morpeth) Social Care, who both went above and beyond. Steven and staff at Castle View Care Home, Alnwick. Chris Curry and staff at Alistair Turner Funeral Directors for their care. Two donations have been gratefully received for Dementia UK, £225 for Ada, also £145.34 for Dan Mahoney who also passed away.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 11, 2019