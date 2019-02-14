Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
59 Brook Street
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN9 6LL
01933 623432
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Yvonne Wookey

Yvonne Wookey Notice
WOOKEY Yvonne On February 2nd 2019,
peacefully at Five Gables Nursing Home, Yvonne aged 81 years of Raunds. Much loved wife of John.
Devoted Mum of Linda. Loving Nanna of Alex and Ryan.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Yvonne's Funeral Service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 10.00am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for B.H.F. A collection box will be made available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
