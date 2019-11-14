|
|
|
LIGHTFOOT Yvonne Peacefully on 3rd November 2019,
aged 78 years of Rothwell.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Charlie.
Devoted Mum of
Hayley, Jon and Sherman,
Mother in Law of John, Anne and Kate.
Much loved Nanny Mint
to all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Yvonne's funeral service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 22nd November at 2pm.
Donations if desired are being received
for the Special Care Baby Unit at
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019