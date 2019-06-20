Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
REDDEN Winnie formerly Nightingale
Passed away at Tasker House on the 10th June 2019 aged 95 years. Loving Mother of Janet
and Lynn, Winnie was a much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be missed by
family and friends.
Winnie's Funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th June at 10.45am at
St Andrews Church, Wellingborough. Family flowers may be sent to Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
