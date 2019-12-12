|
|
|
BLAKE Winnie Peacefully on
7th December 2019,
Winnie, aged 103 years
of Kettering, formerly of Dunstable.
Reunited with her beloved husband Rex, much loved mum of Mary,
loving nan to her grandchildren and grandma to her great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Winnie's funeral service will be held at Burton Latimer Methodist Church
on Monday 6th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received in memory of Winnie for the
Children's Heart Unit at
John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and Milton Keynes Baby Care Unit.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019