Twelvetree Passed away peacefully
on 8th June 2019 at
Brockfield House, Stanwick, Winifred Ellen (Win)
aged 96 years of Podington.
Widow to the late Pete and
loving mum to Anne, John,
the late Robin and Tim.
She was a very special nanny
to her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Her laughter and larger than life character will be sadly missed by us all.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Animals in Need,
Little Irchester may be sent to
A. Abbot & Sons,
Bedford Rd, Rushden NN10 0LZ
Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
