Notice FREEMAN Winifred

(Trudi) Margaret, George and family

wish to express sincere thanks

for the many messages of sympathy received in their sad loss.

Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral and for the gifts received in her memory for the

British Heart Foundation. Our thanks

to Harrowden A at K.G.H. and

particularly The Old Vicarage at Weekley for their tender care

during her last days.

Finally, our sincere thanks to all at

Jack Warwick Funeral Service,

2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX

for their support and kindness shown to the family during this sad time.