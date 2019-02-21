|
|
|
FREEMAN Winifred
(Trudi) Margaret, George and family
wish to express sincere thanks
for the many messages of sympathy received in their sad loss.
Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral and for the gifts received in her memory for the
British Heart Foundation. Our thanks
to Harrowden A at K.G.H. and
particularly The Old Vicarage at Weekley for their tender care
during her last days.
Finally, our sincere thanks to all at
Jack Warwick Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
for their support and kindness shown to the family during this sad time.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
