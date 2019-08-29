Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:00
Winifred Coleman Notice
COLEMAN Peacefully on 22nd August, 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital.
Winifred Joan (Joan),
aged 89 years, of
Wymington, Podington & Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie.
Loving mum of Judith & Fran.
Dearest grandma of Lisa
& Michael & great grandma
of Brooke & Leo & a dear sister of
Amy & the late Den, Vic & Colin.
Funeral service will take place
at the Asher Suite,
A. Abbott & Sons on Tuesday
3rd September at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
