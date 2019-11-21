|
RIXON Win Passed away peacefully at
St Ann's Residential Care Home
on 12th November 2019 aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Len,
loving mum of Barbara
and David (son-in-law),
dear nan of Lee and the late Mark.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Dementia UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019