Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips
Old Cemetery Chapel
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2AE
01536 200266
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00
St Peter & St Andrews Church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Smith

Notice Condolences

William Smith Notice
Smith William (Bill) Aged 97 years, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital in the presence of his family on
21st March 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Corry, cherished dad of Albert, Corrie, Jennifer and Gordon and the late Bill. Dad in law to Ann, Heather, the late Andy, Elaine, Del and Gillian. Loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at
St Peter & St Andrews Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Flowers or donations to Lakeland Hospice may be sent to Phillips Funeral Service, Rockingham Road, Corby NN17 2AE. 01536 200266.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.