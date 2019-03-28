|
Smith William (Bill) Aged 97 years, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital in the presence of his family on
21st March 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Corry, cherished dad of Albert, Corrie, Jennifer and Gordon and the late Bill. Dad in law to Ann, Heather, the late Andy, Elaine, Del and Gillian. Loving grandad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at
St Peter & St Andrews Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Flowers or donations to Lakeland Hospice may be sent to Phillips Funeral Service, Rockingham Road, Corby NN17 2AE. 01536 200266.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
