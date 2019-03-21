|
PETERS On March 6th 2019 at Kettering General Hospital William (Bill) Charles Peters passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Isobel, father of Billy, Jim, Betty and Lydia.
A much loved grandad
to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Bill's funeral service will be held at
St Columbus Church, Studfall Avenue, Corby on Monday 25th March at 10am. Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
