OSBORNE Peacefully on
17th March 2019 at home.
William (Bill), aged 83 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved husband of Eileen.
Much loved Dad of
Carole, Chris and Pam.
Dear father-in-law of Colin.
Loving Gramp and Grampie.
The funeral service will be held
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
or W.N.A.A.(Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
