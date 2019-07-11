|
|
|
MURRAY On 26th June 2019 peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
William, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
father of Billy and Duncan.
He will be missed by all his
family and friends.
William's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019