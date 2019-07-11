Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Murray

Notice Condolences

William Murray Notice
MURRAY On 26th June 2019 peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
William, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
father of Billy and Duncan.
He will be missed by all his
family and friends.
William's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.