Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
14:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
William Macauley Notice
Macauley William
'Mac' Passed away suddenly on
18th March 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Kay
and loving dad of Jonathan.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
the Air Ambulance
or the British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
