Longmuir On February 18th 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital after a long illness, William aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of
the late Jeanette, father of Linda and William. Grandad of Sarah, Hannah, Molly, Joe,Max and Luke.
He will be sadly missed by all his family. Williams's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church Of Scotland, Occupation Road Corby on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.00pm.
Followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co- operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
