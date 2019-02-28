Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
13:00
St Andrew's Church Of Scotland, Occupation Road Corby
William Longmuir Notice
Longmuir On February 18th 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital after a long illness, William aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of
the late Jeanette, father of Linda and William. Grandad of Sarah, Hannah, Molly, Joe,Max and Luke.
He will be sadly missed by all his family. Williams's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church Of Scotland, Occupation Road Corby on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.00pm.
Followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co- operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
