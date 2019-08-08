|
|
|
WRIGHT WENDY
nee Evans
Peacefully at General Hospital Kettering on 4th August
aged 81 years.
Beloved Partner of Sonnie
and dearly loved Mum to Tim and Jo. She will be sadly missed by all of her Grandchildren, her family
and her dear friends.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium
on Wednesday 21st August at 2pm. Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Kettering General Hospital ICU
(Cheques made payable to KGH Charitable Fund) may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019