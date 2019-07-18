Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Cushen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Cushen

Notice Condolences

Violet Cushen Notice
Cushen Violet Passed away suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital on
11th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Johnny
and the late Sydney Phillips.
Loving mum of Kathleen, Paul, Kevin
and the late John.
A loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.