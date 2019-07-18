|
|
|
Cushen Violet Passed away suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital on
11th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Johnny
and the late Sydney Phillips.
Loving mum of Kathleen, Paul, Kevin
and the late John.
A loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019