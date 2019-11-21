|
|
|
YORK (nee Bates)
Vilma Passed away peacefully at home on
15th November 2019 aged 77 years
surrounded by her beloved family.
Wife of 57 years to Mick,
much loved mother of Chris, Michelle,
Ashley and the late Tracey,
a devoted grandma and great grandma
and a dear sister of Michael and Jen (sister-in-law).
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Church of St. Michael
and All Angels,
Great Oakley on
Thursday 28th November at 2.00 p.m.
followed by a Service of Committal at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium at 3.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations for
Parkinson's UK and
the M.S. Society
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019