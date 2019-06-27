|
|
|
MITCHELL Victor William
(Mick) Passed away on 21st June 2019.
Loving husband of Anne,
loving dad and grandad.
Will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 1st July at 1.30pm.
Come as you are - we will
be pleased to see you.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Kettering General Hospital
Dementia Garden
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
