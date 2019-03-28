Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00
St Peter and St Andrews church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Notice Condolences

Victor Hardy Notice
HARDY Victor (Co founder of Lakelands Hospice) Passed away peacefully on
19th March 2019.
A celebration and thanks giving of
his life will be held at
St Peter and St Andrews church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby, NN18 OEH on Monday 15th April at 12 noon.
All welcome.
At Vic's request family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Lakelands Hospice. It is a celebration so no black
to be worn please.
A book of remembrance is open at the Lakelands Hospice for all
who wish to sign it.
All further enquires please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
