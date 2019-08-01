|
|
|
Golley Victor Charles Promoted to Glory on 25th July 2019
at Bilton Court, Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Ivy,
dearly loved father of Marilyn, Linda, Ros, and a loving father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August, 12noon at the Salvation Army, Salem Lane, Wellingborough, followed by cremation at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Vic to
'Bilton Court Amenities Fund"
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Wellingborough, 01933 403976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019