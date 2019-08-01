Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
3 Farm Road
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4UF
01933 403 976
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00
Salvation Army
Salem Lane
Wellingborough
Victor Golley

Victor Golley Notice
Golley Victor Charles Promoted to Glory on 25th July 2019
at Bilton Court, Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of the late Ivy,
dearly loved father of Marilyn, Linda, Ros, and a loving father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August, 12noon at the Salvation Army, Salem Lane, Wellingborough, followed by cremation at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Vic to
'Bilton Court Amenities Fund"
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Wellingborough, 01933 403976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
