BROWN Peacefully on 3rd August, 2019
at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Vic, aged 53 years, of Higham Ferrers & Wollaston. Beloved husband of Sarah. Dearest step dad of Neil, Lee & Kieran. Vic will sadly missed
by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Olney Green Burial Ground on
Monday 19th August at 10.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for British Disabled
Angling Association may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019