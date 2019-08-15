Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00
Olney Green Burial Ground
Resources
More Obituaries for Vic Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vic Brown

Notice Condolences

Vic Brown Notice
BROWN Peacefully on 3rd August, 2019
at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
Vic, aged 53 years, of Higham Ferrers & Wollaston. Beloved husband of Sarah. Dearest step dad of Neil, Lee & Kieran. Vic will sadly missed
by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Olney Green Burial Ground on
Monday 19th August at 10.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for British Disabled
Angling Association may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now