GRIFFITHS Passed away peacefully at
Rookery Cottage Care Home on
22nd August, Vera aged 92 years.
Dear Wife of the late Jack,
loving Mother to John and the
late David and Susan.
A dearly loved Mother-in-law,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
She will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at All Saints Church,
Thorpe Malsor, Kettering on
Thursday 5th September at 12.00noon after a private family committal.
Family flowers only please but donations to Marie Curie or
Alzheimers Society may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019