WARD (née Groome)
Valerie Passed away peacefully on the
28th November 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Len,
much loved mum of
Steve, dear sister of
Diana, Janet and Richard.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December at 1.30 p.m.
Flowers or donations for
Alzheimer's Research may be given at the service, made online at averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
