|
|
|
MATHiESEN Valerie Peacefully on
10th December 2019,
aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Ron,
much loved mum of
Colleen, Debbie and Warren.
Devoted nanna to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Val's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday 3rd January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired, are being received for The British Heart Foundation
and Age UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019