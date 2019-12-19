|
COWLEY Valerie 1946 - 2019
Passed away peacefully at home,
on Friday 13th December 2019.
Loving wife of the late Dick,
beloved mum of David, Louise and
the late Christopher Hodgkinson,
dear step-mum of Sarah and Emma,
supportive mum-in-law of
Eileen, Tracy and Andy,
loved nan of Lucy, Jamie,
Callum, Connor, Rhys and Luke
and a cherished great nan.
Sadly missed by all her
extended family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Geddington
on Monday 23rd December at 1.30pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice, Marie Curie
or Age UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019