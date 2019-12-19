Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Aslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Aslin

Notice Condolences

Valerie Aslin Notice
Aslin Valerie Peacefully after a long illness on
11th December, aged 69 years.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Val's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 11:00am.
Family request no black to be worn but request an item of yellow.
No flowers, donations if desired are being received for
Cransley Hospice and
The Lewis Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -