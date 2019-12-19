|
|
|
Aslin Valerie Peacefully after a long illness on
11th December, aged 69 years.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Val's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 11:00am.
Family request no black to be worn but request an item of yellow.
No flowers, donations if desired are being received for
Cransley Hospice and
The Lewis Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019