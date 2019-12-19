|
PETTITT Peacefully on 12th December 2019 at Sunrise Care Home, Little Addington, Ursula Mary, always known as Mollie, aged 96 years of Denford.
Beloved wife of Roy.
Mollie will be sadly missed by all her
family. The Funeral Service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Denford on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by committal at
Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019