|
|
|
MOORE Trevor Formerly of Rutherglen Road Corby.
Passed away on 14th March 2019
aged 68 years.
The funeral service will be held in
the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday
2nd April 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, with cheques made payable to Centenary Wing KGH, may be sent c/o Phillips Funeral Service, Old Cemetery Chapel, Rockingham Road, Corby,
NN17 2AE.Telephone: 01536 200266.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More