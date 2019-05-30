Home

de NEUMANN
Trevor Sadly passed away 22nd May 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Norma,
a much loved Father of Tina and Tania
and respected Father-in-Law to Darren and Dean, a devoted Papa to
Ellie and Kieran.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Rushden
on 13th June at 12 noon.
No flowers by request please.
The family have asked that donations in
lieu of floral tributes may be made in memory of Trevor to the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
