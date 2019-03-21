Home

More Obituaries for Trevor Chapman
Trevor Chapman

Trevor Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Peacefully on
14th March 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital.
Trevor aged 84 years of Irchester.
Beloved Husband of Sally.
Dear Dad of Caroline, Peter and Sarah.
Grandad of Carl, Lucy, Jamie
and a Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held
at St.Katharine's Church,
Irchester on Tuesday
2nd April at 3.00 p.m.
followed by a burial
in Irchester Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired for
The
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
