|
|
|
Kolodziejczyk Tracey Ann (Reeve) Succumbed peacefully at home
on the 5th December 2019
aged just 41 in the presence of
her loving husband Jan,
and daughter Asher.
Devoted Wife to Jan, loving Mother to Asher and amazing Nanny to
Cody and Tristan, very much loved Daughter in law to Hannah and Stan,
loving Sister, loving Sister in law,
loving Aunt and loving Great Aunt.
Funeral service at St Marys Church, Wollaston on Monday 23rd December at 1.45 followed by burial at
Wollaston Cemetery.
Repass at The Welcome Inn, Rushden from 2.30. Donations to Marie Curie,
or flowers welcome.
Family and Friends only.
My Darling Tracey, you're a Kolodziejczyk Through and Through x
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019