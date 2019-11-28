Home

LOMAS Tony Passed away peacefully on
18th November 2019,in the care of Shire Lodge Nursing Home, Corby,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sue,
a loving father, step-father
and grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michael and All Angels, Great Oakley on Tuesday 3rd December at 1.30pm,
followed by a service of committal
at the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Alzheimer's Research UK or
St Michael and All Angels Church
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
